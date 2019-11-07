Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Posts 20 points, 11 boards in loss
Bryant totaled 20 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 121-106 loss to the Pacers.
Bryant was highly efficient offensively while cleaning up on the glass. He has now logged four double-doubles through seven tilts, plus he's chipping in decent counting stats across every category. Friday's contest against a weak Cavaliers defense provides another chance for Bryant to blow up the box score.
