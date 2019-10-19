Bryant supplied 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, and one assist in 23 minutes during Friday's 112-93 win over the 76ers.

Bryant held his own against 76ers big man Joel Embiid, turning in an efficient stat line in limited minutes while leading his team to the win in the preseason finale. As the clear second option offensively, Bryant has a pretty appealing matchup in the season opener versus a Mavericks team that's unlikely to thrive defensively this season.