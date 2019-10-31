Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Posts double-double in Wednesday's loss
Bryant had 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and five blocks during Washington's 158-159 loss against Houston on Wednesday.
Bryant posted his third double-double of the season while recording his season-high mark in boards, but he also thrived defensively with five blocked shots. He has been one of Washington's most productive players despite the team's 1-3 start, and will aim to continue that strong run of form next Saturday against Minnesota.
