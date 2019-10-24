Bryant amassed 14 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes Wednesday against the Mavericks.

Bryant tallied his first double-double of the season in Wednesday's opener, complementing his strong inside play with three assists. The third-year center is expected to see a marked increase in workload after averaging 20.8 minutes in 72 games with the Wizards a year ago. Friday's matchup against Steven Adams and the Thunder will be a good barometer of what Bryant will be capable of moving forward.