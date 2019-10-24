Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Posts double-double
Bryant amassed 14 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes Wednesday against the Mavericks.
Bryant tallied his first double-double of the season in Wednesday's opener, complementing his strong inside play with three assists. The third-year center is expected to see a marked increase in workload after averaging 20.8 minutes in 72 games with the Wizards a year ago. Friday's matchup against Steven Adams and the Thunder will be a good barometer of what Bryant will be capable of moving forward.
More News
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Posts double-double in 23 minutes•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Puts up 17 points in 26 minutes•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Double-double despite shooting woes•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Comes away with double-double•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Re-ups with Wizards•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Has qualifying offer extended•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...