Bryant (illness) practiced in the bubble for the first time Friday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Bryant arrived in Orlando on Wednesday and completed his quarantine period -- he previously tested positive for COVID-19 -- ahead of Friday's practice. He figures to be the Wizards' starting center when play resumes, and he shared that he's also feeling 100 percent recovered from his foot injury. Washington's first contest is July 31 against the Suns.