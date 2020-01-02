Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Practicing in G League on Thursday
Bryant (foot) will practice in the G League on Thursday and then will be immediately recalled to the NBA.
Bryant returned to practice for the first time Friday, and it appears the organization wants him to get some extra run with the G League squad. He remains without a timetable for a return, though more information could emerge after the practice.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...