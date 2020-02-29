Bryant notched 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench during Friday's 129-119 loss at Utah.

Bryant hasn't started a game since Jan. 28 but that didn't stop him to produce his second-best scoring output of this month. Bryant has struggled to stay healthy during February, however, and he has already missed five of the Wizards' 11 games this month. He is averaging 10.7 points while shooting 68.4 percent from the field in only 19.5 minutes per game in six February contests, and all signs suggest these numbers could improve if he receives a boost in his playing time moving forward.