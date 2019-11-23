Bryant had 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 125-118 win over the Hornets.

Bryant posted his first double-double since early November while topping the 20-point mark just for the third time this season. Bryant is clearly a secondary scoring option in a team that also features Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura and Isaiah Thomas, but he is producing more than enough to remain fantasy relevant going forward.