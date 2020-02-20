Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Questionable for Friday
Bryant (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Bryant missed the final four games leading into the All-Star break due to a sore right foot, but it sounds like he could take the court Friday after returning to practice at the beginning of the week. Look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off.
