Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Questionable for Sunday's game
Bryant (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Bryant took a hard fall Friday against the Wolves. Moritz Wagner would see an expanded role at center should Bryant be unable to play.
More News
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Scores game-high 23 in loss•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Posts 20 points, 11 boards in loss•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Notches double-double•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Another double-double in win•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Posts double-double•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Posts double-double in 23 minutes•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.