Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Questionable Wednesday
Bryant (ankle/knee) is questionable for Wednesday's preseason finale against the Pistons, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Bryant suffered a hyperextended left knee and sprained left ankle during Monday's preseason game. Things don't seem to be as bad as they appeared, however, as Bryant may see the floor Wednesday.
