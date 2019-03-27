Bryant tallied seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes in the Wizards' 124-106 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

Bryant couldn't get much going against his old Lakers teammates, seeing a downturn after back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts. The 21-year-old has been up and down with his production all month, as he's interspersed nine performances of nine points or fewer among five double-digit tallies. Even Bryant's rebounds have been a bit less trustworthy in March, with the 5.6 he's averaging representing a decline for the second consecutive month.