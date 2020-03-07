Bryant had 10 points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3PT, 5-6) and seven rebounds in Friday's win over the Hawks.

Bryant made his return after sitting out the previous game to rest, and he played 24 minutes -- his most since Feb. 3. The Wizards have been hesitant to play the big man for extended minutes since the All-Star break. In that span (seven games), Bryant is averaging just 17.3 minutes per contest.