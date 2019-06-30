Bryant has agreed to a three-year, $25 million deal with the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

As Dwight Howard dealt with back issues for almost all of last season, Bryant emerged as a primary option for the Wizards. He started 53 of his 72 appearances, averaging 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in those contests. The 22-year-old's role for next season is unclear, but he's shown legitimate upside at this point, including leading the NBA in two-point percentage.