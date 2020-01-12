Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Ready to make return Sunday
Bryant (foot) will be available off the bench for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Since Bryant has been sidelined for the past six weeks with a stress reaction in his right foot, he'll be eased back into action with a limited role on the second unit, according to coach Scott Brooks. Since Brooks wasn't willing to put a number on Bryant's minutes count, the 22-year-old probably won't be worth activating just yet in most season-long leagues or using in DFS contests. Bryant will likely need at least a few games to get his conditioning in order and work his way back to a full minutes load as Washington's starting center, but his multi-category upside makes him worth holding in every format until he's restriction-free.
