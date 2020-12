Bryant (hip) is starting Sunday's preseason game against the Nets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old was considered questionable after picking up the hip injury at practice Friday, but it's apparently a minor concern. Bryant averaged 13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks in 24.9 minutes last season, though he may not reach that workload in the exhibition opener.