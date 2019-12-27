Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Returns to practice Friday
Bryant (foot) participated at Friday's practice, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Bryant was first seen out of his walking boot last weekend and has now progressed to working at practice, indicating he's trending in the right direction. The 22-year-old was originally given a three-week recovery timeline which has since passed, so he has no official timetable for his return. According to Katz, coach Scott Brooks said Bryant is "still some time away" from returning, likely keeping him out for the next couple weeks.
