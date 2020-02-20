Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Returns to practice
Bryant was able to take part in parts of Monday's practice, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
While Bryant appears to be making progress in his recovery from a sore right foot, coach Scott Brooks stated that the team will hold off on a final decision on his availability for Friday's tilt with Cleveland until later in the week. The 22-year-old center's addition to the lineup would be significant for the Wizards, as Byrant's averaging 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.5 minutes per game on the season.
