Bryant was able to take part in parts of Monday's practice, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

While Bryant appears to be making progress in his recovery from a sore right foot, coach Scott Brooks stated that the team will hold off on a final decision on his availability for Friday's tilt with Cleveland until later in the week. The 22-year-old center's addition to the lineup would be significant for the Wizards, as Byrant's averaging 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.5 minutes per game on the season.