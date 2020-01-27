Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Scores 11 points in limited action
Bryant scored 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in 18 minutes during Sunday's 152-133 loss at Atlanta.
Bryant was one of the Wizards' best players in the first month of the season, but since returning from injury earlier this month, he's experienced a considerable decrease in minutes -- just 16.7 per game in seven January contests. He's posted only 7.9 points per game during that stretch, so he's trending in the wrong direction for fantasy purposes.
