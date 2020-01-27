Bryant had 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in 18 minutes during Sunday's 152-133 loss at Atlanta.

Bryant was one of the Wizards' best players in the first month of the season, but he only returned to action earlier this month and has experienced a considerable decrease in his minutes -- he is only averaging 16.7 points per game in seven games during January. He has posted 7.9 points per game during that stretch and he seems to be trending in the wrong direction over the last few weeks.