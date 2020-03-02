Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Scores 12 points as starter
Bryant posted 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 15 minutes during Sunday's 124-110 win at Golden State.
Bryant started for the first time since Jan. 28, but that move didn't translate into an uptick of his playing time since he failed to top the 20-minute mark for the fifth straight game. Bryant's upside won't experience a considerable uptick unless he can start seeing more minutes on a nightly basis.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...