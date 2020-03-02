Bryant posted 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 15 minutes during Sunday's 124-110 win at Golden State.

Bryant started for the first time since Jan. 28, but that move didn't translate into an uptick of his playing time since he failed to top the 20-minute mark for the fifth straight game. Bryant's upside won't experience a considerable uptick unless he can start seeing more minutes on a nightly basis.