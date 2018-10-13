Bryant had 12 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, and one block in 25 minutes during Friday's 140-111 win over the Guangzhou Long-Lions.

Bryant was cleared to play prior to Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons but didn't see the floor. However, on this night he was one of three players, along with Devin Robinson and Troy Brown, to earn 25-plus minutes, as the Wizards went with their youth to finish out the preseason. If Dwight Howard (back) remains sidelined for next Thursday's season opener versus the Heat, it's within the realm of possibility that Bryant could see the floor, especially since Miami has a lot of big men. With that being said, Bryant shouldn't be expected to produce much for a deep, veteran-led team with a fair amount of depth at his position.