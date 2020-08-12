Bryant finished with 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight boards, one assist, and one block in 26 minutes of a 126-113 loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Bryant finished in double figures for the sixth time in seven games since the NBA restarted its season. He's been a productive player for the struggling Wizards averaging 8.9 boards per game in the bubble. With his team eliminated from the playoffs, Bryant's season will conclude against Boston on Thursday.