Bryant had 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 defeat against the Kings.

Bryant has grabbed double-digit rebounds just once in his last seven outings after opening the 2019-20 season with five double-doubles in his first seven games. His numbers have come down to earth after a stronger-than-expected start to the season, but he should remain as one of Washington's most productive players moving forward.