Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Scores 14 points in loss
Bryant had 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 defeat against the Kings.
Bryant has grabbed double-digit rebounds just once in his last seven outings after opening the 2019-20 season with five double-doubles in his first seven games. His numbers have come down to earth after a stronger-than-expected start to the season, but he should remain as one of Washington's most productive players moving forward.
More News
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Puts up strong double-double•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Career-high six dimes in win•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Not slowed by hip issue•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Cleared to play•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Upgraded to probable•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...