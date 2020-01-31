Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Scores 21 in 23 minutes
Bryant turned in 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 121-107 win over the Hornets.
Bryant has been impressive during the last two bouts, providing quality stat lines despite fluctuating roles. The Wizards seem likely to continue exercising caution with Bryant given his recent lengthy absence with a stress fracture in his right foot. Nevertheless, he has proven capable of filling it up regardless of whether he's starting or coming off the bench and remains a solid option at the center position.
