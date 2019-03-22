Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Scores 22 points in Thursday's loss
Bryant posted 22 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, and two blocks in 35 minutes during Thursday's 113-108 loss to the Nuggets.
Bryant drew the start and delivered an impressive stat line, finishing with twice as many points as field goal attempts while producing on the defensive end as well. Given the fact that the Wizards are close to being eliminated from playoff contention, Bryant and the rest of the younger players could be in line to see more consistent minutes across the final nine games of 2018-19.
