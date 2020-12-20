Bryant posted 22 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal over 25 minutes in Saturday's 99-96 preseason win over the Pistons.

Bryant posted a career-best season in 2019-20, averaging 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest. He's not likely to score 22 points on a regular basis during the regular season, but the expectations should be higher for him now that he will get the chance to play on the pick-and-roll with Russell Westbrook. Having Westbrook and Bradley Beal as playmakers should be enough to expect a slight uptick in his numbers.