Bryant scored 23 points (11-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Friday's 113-100 loss to the Cavaliers.

He led all scorers on the night as one of three Wizards to hit for 20 or more points, but the rest of the roster did very little. Bryant is coming off a solid sophomore season, but the 22-year-old seems poised for a true breakout while handling a full starter's workload for Washington.