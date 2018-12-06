Bryant scored 16 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 20 minutes Wednesday against Atlanta.

Bryant set season-highs in both points and rebounds Wednesday even with his minutes in line with what he's been given since Dwight Howard (lower body) went down. At this point, Bryant's value is capped by his playing time (17.3 minutes per game as a starter), and the fact he'll generally be the fifth option offensively whenever on the floor.