Bryant put up 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 151-131 loss to the Bucks.

Bryant logged 32 minutes on the court, which is his highest total since returning from a foot injury. He took advantage of the opportunity, recording his first double-double since late November. Although Davis Bertans has returned from injury as well, the continued absences of Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner should give Bryant all the minutes he can handle.