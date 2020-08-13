Bryant recorded 26 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Thursday's 96-90 win over the Celtics.

Bryant ended his season on a high note, posting one of his best performances and scoring over a quarter of Washington's points. While his season was marred by injury, Bryant was productive when given starter's minutes. Prior to Thursday's contest, Bryant averaged 18.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 blocks in the 14 performances he saw 30-plus minutes.