Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Starting Friday vs. Hawks
Bryant (foot) is starting Friday's game against the Hawks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
After a one-game absence due to foot soreness, Bryant will be back in the starting five. Across his past seven starts, he's averaging 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.4 minutes.
