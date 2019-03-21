Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Starting Thursday
Bryant will start Thursday against the Nuggets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Bryant will start over Jeff Green, meaning Bryant and Bobby Portis will share the frontcourt to start the game after barely playing together all season. Coach Scott Brooks may be making the move to counter the size of Denver's frontline.
