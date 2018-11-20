Bryant will start at center Tuesday against the Clippers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

With Dwight Howard (lower body) out, coach Scott Brooks will opt to start Bryant instead of Ian Mahinmi, who had previously been the starter in Howard's early-season absences. Bryant hasn't played more than 11 minutes in any game this season and played over 10 minutes just once last year. His career averages per 36 minutes are 16.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks.