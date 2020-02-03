Bryant will remain on a minutes limit Monday against the Warriors, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

It's now been 10 games since Bryant returned from injury, but the Wizards continue to hold him to a soft minutes limit. The big man has started five of those 10 games, but he'll come off the bench for the third straight game Monday, while Ian Mahinmi remains the starter. Over the last three games, Bryant has played 32, 23 and 25 minutes, respectively, so it's been difficult to gauge exactly what the workload limitation entails night-to-night.