Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Still on minutes limit
Bryant will remain on a minutes limit Monday against the Warriors, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
It's now been 10 games since Bryant returned from injury, but the Wizards continue to hold him to a soft minutes limit. The big man has started five of those 10 games, but he'll come off the bench for the third straight game Monday, while Ian Mahinmi remains the starter. Over the last three games, Bryant has played 32, 23 and 25 minutes, respectively, so it's been difficult to gauge exactly what the workload limitation entails night-to-night.
More News
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Scores 21 in 23 minutes•
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Moves to bench Thursday•
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Best night since return from injury•
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Scores 11 points in limited action•
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Starting Thursday•
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Goes for 13 off bench•
