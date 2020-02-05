Bryant (foot) suffered a setback with his sore right foot and is expected to miss "the next few games."

The Wizards haven't provided a timetable, but with the All-Star break approaching, it wouldn't be a surprise if Bryant's injury ends up keeping him sidelined for the next four games. The Indiana product missed significant time earlier in the season with a stress reaction in his right foot, but he made his return on Jan. 12 and appeared in each of the Wizards' last 11 games. Expect Mo Wagner, Ian Mahinmi, and Rui Hachimura to handle most of the minutes at center without Bryant.