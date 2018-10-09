Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Suffers various injuries
Bryant was diagnosed with a hyperextended left knee and a sprained left ankle after hitting the ground hard in Monday's preseason game against New York, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
The timeline for Bryant's return remains a mystery, but coach Scott Brooks noted the swelling around Bryant's injuries wasn't as bad as initially thought. The Wizards expect to know more after evaluating the 21-year-old Tuesday.
