Bryant scored 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and grabbed five rebounds in Saturday's loss to the Magic.

Bryant brought down only five rebounds and failed to swat any shots, but he was much more efficient in comparison to Wednesday's season-opening loss during which he made only five of 13 shots. Three of his makes Saturday were from beyond the arc, tied for the most by any player in the contest. Bryant will look to build upon the solid performance in Sunday's rematch against Orlando in the second game of a back-to-back set.