Bryant tallied 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 125-112 loss to the Suns.

Bryant managed just 10 points in the loss with the real story being the fact he played a whopping 34 minutes. After battling injury this season, there was certainly an element of doubt when assessing hit outlook for this resumption period. However, if he is going be on the floor at least 30 minutes per night, his value significantly increases across all formats.