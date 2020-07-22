Bryant (coach's decision) is available for Wednesday's scrimmage against the Nuggets but likely won't play more than eight minutes, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Bryant practiced for the first time Friday and it was unclear if he would be available for the Wizards' first scrimmage. He'll be available in a limited capacity, but with Ian Mahinmi (groin) out, plenty of center minutes should still go to Mo Wagner.
