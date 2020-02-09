Coach Scott Brooks said Sunday "there's probably a good chance" Bryant (foot) doesn't return before the All-Star break, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Bryant was already ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Grizzlies, and it appears he's also expected to miss the back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday. The 22-year-old missed 20 games in December/January due to a stress reaction in his right foot and aggravated that injury last week. Assuming he doesn't play before the All-Star break, Bryant's next chance to suit up will be Friday, Feb. 21 against the Cavaliers.