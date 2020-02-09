Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Unlikely to return this week
Coach Scott Brooks said Sunday "there's probably a good chance" Bryant (foot) doesn't return before the All-Star break, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Bryant was already ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Grizzlies, and it appears he's also expected to miss the back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday. The 22-year-old missed 20 games in December/January due to a stress reaction in his right foot and aggravated that injury last week. Assuming he doesn't play before the All-Star break, Bryant's next chance to suit up will be Friday, Feb. 21 against the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Suffers setback, out several games•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Fares well in 29-minute role•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Still on minutes limit•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Scores 21 in 23 minutes•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Moves to bench Thursday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Best night since return from injury•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.