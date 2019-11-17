The Wizards have upgraded Bryant (hip) to probable for Sunday's game against the Magic, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

After taking a hard fall in Friday's 137-116 win over the Timberwolves, Bryant was labeled questionable on the Wizards' initial injury report for Sunday's game. The team's decision to upgrade Bryant's status implied he made it through morning shootaround no worse for the wear, so expect him to fill his usual duties as the Wizards' starting center when the 6 p.m. ET tipoff arrives.