Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Will play Friday
Bryant (foot) will play Friday against Boston.
Bryant missed the last four games due to a sore foot and had been listed as questionable for Friday's contest. He averaged 16.8 points and 8.8 rebounds in 27.3 minutes in his last four games prior to suffering the injury.
