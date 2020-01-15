Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Will play limited minutes Wednesday
Bryant will have a minutes restriction for Wednesday's contest against Chicago, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Bryant is working his way back from a foot injury that kept him sidelined for 20 straight games. The former Indiana Hoosier returned to the floor Sunday against Utah and posted eight points in 15 minutes of action. It's reported that Bryant will roughly see something similar, namely 16 to 18 minutes in Wednesday's matchup.
More News
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Logs 15 minutes in return to action•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Ready to make return Sunday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Deemed questionable Sunday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Listed as out Friday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Could be back shortly•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Practicing in G League on Thursday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...