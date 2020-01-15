Play

Bryant will have a minutes restriction for Wednesday's contest against Chicago, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Bryant is working his way back from a foot injury that kept him sidelined for 20 straight games. The former Indiana Hoosier returned to the floor Sunday against Utah and posted eight points in 15 minutes of action. It's reported that Bryant will roughly see something similar, namely 16 to 18 minutes in Wednesday's matchup.

More News
Our Latest Stories