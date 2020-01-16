Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Will start Wednesday
Bryant will start Wednesday's game against Chicago, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Despite the fact that he's playing under a 16-to-18 minute restriction, Bryant will snag the start alongside Ian Mahinmi Wednesday. He totaled eight points, three rebounds and one assist Sunday against Utah, his first game back from an extended absence due to a foot injury.
More News
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Will play limited minutes Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Logs 15 minutes in return to action•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Ready to make return Sunday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Deemed questionable Sunday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Listed as out Friday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Could be back shortly•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...