Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Won't play Monday
Bryant will be held out of Monday's game against Milwaukee in order to rest his right foot.
Bryant will get the night off in order to rest the foot that's bothered him throughout the year. Since returning from his most recent four-game absence, Bryant's seen just 15 minutes per game in support of Ian Mahinmi. Moritz Wagner should get the bulk of those minutes against the Bucks.
