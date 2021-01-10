Bryant will undergo X-rays and an MRI after exiting Saturday's game against the Heat with a left knee injury, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Wizards seem to be fearing a significant injury for Bryant after he exited two minutes into Saturday's contest. The MRI should shed more light on the extent of Bryant's injury, with a timeline for his return likely to be established soon thereafter. If Bryant does miss extended time, look for Robin Lopez and Moritz Wagner to see expanded roles.