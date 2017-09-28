Wizards' Tim Frazier: Dealing with minor groin strain

Frazier is dealing with a Grade 1 groin strain, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Considering it's a Grade 1 strain, it shouldn't be an injury that keeps Frazier out for an extended period of time. He's still expected to sit out the next few practices and can be considered questionable for the team's preseason opener against the Guangzhou Long-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association on Monday. Frazier is set to open the season as John Wall's backup at point guard.