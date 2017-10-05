Play

Wizards' Tim Frazier: Doesn't participate in practice

Frazier (groin) remained sidelined from practice Wednesday, Ben Standig of FanRag Sports reports.

Frazier is still battling a groin injury he suffered in late September. When the regular season begins, Frazier is likely to remain the backup point guard to John Wall.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball