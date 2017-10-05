Wizards' Tim Frazier: Doesn't participate in practice
Frazier (groin) remained sidelined from practice Wednesday, Ben Standig of FanRag Sports reports.
Frazier is still battling a groin injury he suffered in late September. When the regular season begins, Frazier is likely to remain the backup point guard to John Wall.
