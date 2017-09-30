Play

Wizards' Tim Frazier: Doubtful for Monday's preseason opener

Frazier (groin) is not expected to participate during Monday's preseason opener against the Guangzhou Long-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

As expected, Frazier likely won't play Monday, as he's dealing with a Grade 1 groin strain. As a result, Donald Sloan and Tomas Satoransky will probably see extra run at point guard.

